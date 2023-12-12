HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, a cooperative workshop was held at RIT with MCC, to help get new local students trained in machining and industrial engineering to work at local companies. It’s called “FLAME,” or the Finger Lakes Advanced Manufacturing Education workshop.

It also gave those companies a chance to meet with others in their field, and to tour and learn more about RIT, and how they preapre students for their careers.

This is second “FLAME” workshop RIT & MCC have done, and it follows National Science Foundation-funded training programs.

Their goal is to address a need to fill hundreds of these kinds of jobs in our area, and it all starts in Brinkman Lab. Freshman learn the basics of machining, giving them both a foundation and an edge when it comes to engineering jobs.

But they learn the soft skills, too, says former MCC, and current RIT student and 10-year Army veteran, Thomas Matijas:

“Soft skills are almost as equally important as applied skills, otherwise, you’re not going to be able to communicate at all communication,” he said. “Just because you don’t know everything, that’s fine, that’s what engineering is.”

One of the companies looking for networking ike Qualitrol Corporation in Fairport.

“We make sensors that monitor the power grid, so we keep the lights on,” said Kathy Vaeth of the company. “That workforce coming out of these universities, trained in that way is really important to us.”

MCC says a big goal is keeping local talent in the Finger Lakes, through targeted recruiting efforts and conversations with parents.

This is to fill a growing need in our economy, says the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association, which works with 80 local organizations. Bob Cyone with RTMA says that there are 800 jobs out there in these fields, and only about 190 qualified people coming into the workforce.

“It very safe clean environment, that pays extremely well, is very rewarding, and you can get a good education with no debt,” Coyne said.