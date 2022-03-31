ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lonnie Keys Senior lost his son, Lonnie Keys Junior, in a shooting on State Street on March 13th. Together with another father who lost a son that night, they vowed to take the pain of their deaths and use it for positive change in the community.

Thursday, the University of Rochester, where Lonnie Keys Junior worked as a patient financial representative, lowered two of its flags to half-staff in honor of him.

“He was truly loved by a lot of people, he really touched a lot of people. It was his job, it’s unfortunate that’s he’s gone but he will live on through this flag thing, you know?” says Lonnie Senior.

Lonnie Senior talked about the surge in youth Black and Black crime, saying he is using his son’s passing as a way of raising awareness and making change.

“These young kids they don’t have a clue to what’s going on, they’re just angry for no reason and it’s gotta stop. We have to come to a truce somewhere, somehow. I mean, it starts at home: the parenting, the fathers that we’re trying to get together. Really trying to pull this stuff through, you know?” he says.

He thinks of his son as a hawk, flying high, looking down, and protecting the family. “He’s hovering over us now. Every day I’ve been noticing a hawk flying around. And that shows peace. That hawk has just been there ever since,” he says.

The flags will fly at half-staff there and at Strong the remainder of the day Thursday.