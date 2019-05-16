Five Star Bank collects funds for program to help neighborhood initiatives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A local bank has launched a new initiative to help low-income families and you can join the effort by stopping by their booth at the Lilac Festival.

Five Star Bank has partnered with the United Way and will match every dollar donated to the “Progress in Action” program this year — up to $50,000 — and is committed to a minimum contribution of $25,000 regardless of community donations.

Funds from the program will support any number of community needs.

“In the City of Rochester, we’re the poorest mid-sized city in the country,” said Joe Dugan, Five Star Bank. “Over a third of our city lives in poverty. Over 50 percent of those people are children that are living in poverty. 7,000 children under the age of five are living in poverty.”

You can make a donation by stopping by the Five Star booth at the Lilac Festival in Highland Park. You can also donate online at uwrochester.org or text Progress Action to 41444.