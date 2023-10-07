ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police troopers arrested five from people from Rochester on Thursday after conducting a traffic stop at around 4:30 p.m.

The New York State Police Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative in Rochester pulled over a 2003 Lexus ES300 on Clifford Avenue in Rochester for traffic infractions. Troopers say a loaded Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun was located within the vehicle.

Troopers arrested 20-year-old Dayveion J. Haygood, 31-year-old Michael T. Haygood Jr., 24-year-old Veronica L. Soria, 23-year-old Michael R. Maddox, and 20-year-old Lynn P. Henderson were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

All suspects were taken to the Monroe County Jail for CAP arraignment.