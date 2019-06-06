Five Rochester apartment buildings named in new Robert Morgan foreclosure action

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - News 8 has learned that five more local properties owned by developer Robert Morgan are facing foreclosure action. It's the latest development after Morgan was charged with dozens of counts of fraud in federal court in May.

On Thursday, newly released foreclosure documents named Morgan properties on Park Avenue, East Avenue, Meigs Street and Edgerton Street in Rochester.

691-695 Park Avenue, LLC

1615-1625 East Avenue, LLC

83-85 Meigs Street, LLC

75 Meigs Street, LLC

30 Edgerton Street, LLC

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Buckingham Properties will be taking over management of the residential floors at Tower 280 in Rochester. They are currently managed by Grand Atlas, an offshoot of Morgan Management. Buckingham had managed the commercial floors, but will now also run the residential side as well.

Imagine Monroe had given a pilot deal to Morgan for his complex on Fairwood Drive in Henrietta before he was charged with fraud. That deal was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by ESL Federal Credit Union against Morgan as it seeks to foreclose on the property.

In addition, News 8 has learned a large apartment complex outside of Pittsburgh was recently taken over by Dollar Bank. Morgan Communities declined to comment on the matter.

Morgan himself is facing 45 counts of fraud.