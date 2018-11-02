Deputies: Man hit by vehicle while walking dog in Penfield
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - First responders have blocked off Five Mile Line Road near Penfield High School Friday morning after a crash Friday morning.
Deputies say a man in his 70s was walking his dog along Five Mile Line Road when he was hit by a vehicle.
We're told the man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Five Mile Line Road is closed near the high school as deputies investigate.
The dog of the elderly man appears to be okay as its is being carried into the back of a police car @News_8 pic.twitter.com/zu21RbQ4EN— Emily Noonan (@emilyrnoonan) November 2, 2018
