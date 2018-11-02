Local News

Deputies: Man hit by vehicle while walking dog in Penfield

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:46 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 12:07 PM EDT

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - First responders have blocked off Five Mile Line Road near Penfield High School Friday morning after a crash Friday morning.

Deputies say a man in his 70s was walking his dog along Five Mile Line Road when he was hit by a vehicle.

We're told the man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Five Mile Line Road is closed near the high school as deputies investigate.

