Five displaced after Langham Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday morning on Langham Street at around 9:40 a.m.

Upon firefighters’ arrival they saw heavy smoke coming form the second floor of a 2.5-frame structure. Firefighters found a bedroom that was well involved in the fire. The flames extended out of the bedroom into the hallway.

“There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the second floor and smoke and water damage to the first floor,” the RFD said.

The RFD said everyone was able to escape from the house safely. Firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the fire. The RFD said the house is unlivable.

“RG&E was called to cut the electric and the roof was ventilated due to the amount of fire,” the RFD said.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate what caused the fire but said the grandmother believes the fire was started by one of her grandchildren playing with matches.

The Red Cross was called for emergency housing for one adult and four children.