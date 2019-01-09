Local News

Five-alarm Rochester apartment building fire ruled an arson

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 04:37 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 04:37 PM EST

Five-alarm Rochester apartment building fire ruled an arson

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A massive fire at an apartment building in Rochester last month has been ruled an arson, fire investigators said Wednesday.

In a short statement, firefighters say the fire at the 440 Thurston Road started inside the building. However, investigators say they aren't releasing how the fire started at this time.

They are asking for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 423-9300.

The apartment building had to be demolished after flames ripped through the structure. It took crews hours before the fire was officially considered out.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected