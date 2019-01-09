Five-alarm Rochester apartment building fire ruled an arson Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A massive fire at an apartment building in Rochester last month has been ruled an arson, fire investigators said Wednesday.

In a short statement, firefighters say the fire at the 440 Thurston Road started inside the building. However, investigators say they aren't releasing how the fire started at this time.

They are asking for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 423-9300.

The apartment building had to be demolished after flames ripped through the structure. It took crews hours before the fire was officially considered out.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of the blaze.

23 Photos