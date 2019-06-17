Fitness court coming to Cobb’s Hill Park

Rochester city leaders are giving people more reason to get back in shape. The Department of Recreation and Parks is setting up equipment outdoors at a local park where people can enjoy nature and stay active all at the same time.



Cobb’s Hill Park will be getting a fitness court which will feature 30 pieces of equipment. It’s a partnership between the City of Rochester and MVP Health, under the National Fitness Campaign. NFC provided a $30,000 grant toward the nearly $200,000 project.

“This is for everybody and every fitness level. So it’s not for kids, they have their jungle gym. So if you’re a beginner and you want to get started, you can modify the exercises. If you’re a hardcore fitness enthusiast, it’s perfect for you as well,” said Yvonne Donnelly, MVP Healthcare field marketing representative.

The fitness court will feature hanging rings to fixed metal bars to help people engage their entire bodies. This project will work with local fitness organizations to conduct public classes and training.

The city’s commissioner of recreation says this fitness court is a right fit with the city’s current activation program.

“To make sure we have equity access in our park system for all of our residents. To have access to amenities to what is needed today versus what may have been needed in the past. And this is a perfect fit for that because this is public fitness,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres, Rochester Recreation & Youth Services Commissioner.

The exercise equipment will be free, and there’s an app that people can use as a guide and track their progress. All the workout stations will be available during park hours. The city of Rochester says they’re on track to install the fitness court next month.

Rochester is one of only 200 cities selected this year by the national fitness campaign to build the outdoor gym.

To become a Fitness Court Ambassador, get a sneak peek at official classes and challenge events, or to learn more about the fitness court, residents can visit the NFC website at: https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/ or connect by e-mail at ROCfitnesscourt@mvphealthcare.com.