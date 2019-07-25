Fitness-based training program for firefighters hosted in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Heart health is a key focus for firefighters. With heavy lifting and gear, the body can take on a lot of stress.

In 2018, 64 firefighters were lost in the national line of duty — almost half of those were related to sudden cardiac arrest.

That’s one of the reasons why fire departments throughout the area gathered together for a fitness-based training session, hosted by the Gates Fire District.

It’s called Peer Fitness Training — a program designed and taught by the International Association of Firefighters and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

“The hope is that we can improve our physical fitness on the uniformed fire level, where the people delivering the service to the citizens in the community are healthy and prepared to do the job, ” said captain of Gates Fire District Nick Amendolare.

A firefighter’s job is to be prepared to save a life at any given time.

Firefighters worked on physical lifting, aerobics and other exercises to strengthen their wellness. They call it “functional fitness” — the activities are of similar caliber to the physical work that happens on the field.

“If you think of just a regular athlete like a football player, you know when you are gonna go on the field, when you’re gonna be active. But for firefighters, we never know when that call is gonna come in or when we’re gonna have to go out,” says Carrie Stewart, one of the trainers.

“It creates a great sense of comradery, brotherhood and sisterhood,” she said.

Stewart says the support and commitment from management are what make the community strong.