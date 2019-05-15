Fisher's Golisano Institute to partner with Ireland college to treat developmental disabilities

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Golisano Institute is getting some help from across the pond.

The institute at Saint John Fisher College is partnering with the Waterford Institute of Technology in Ireland.

They aim to create better ways for nurses to treat patients with developmental disabilities. Experts tell us this group is in special need of understanding doctors and nurses.

"They're a population that often gets neglected in terms of access to the health care," says John Wells, dean. "They often have quite complex needs that have to be addressed, and often, mainstream health services are not quite sure how to deal with them."

St. John Fisher College will field faculty from Waterford, who will help train nurses for the new program.