First responders recognized for saving young man during cardiac arrest

The American Heart Association presented their “Heartsaver Hero Award” on Friday to a team of Rochester American Medical Response first responders who saved a young man from a cardiac arrest in January. That young man has made a full recovery.

All the team members received the honor, but also credited the other agencies at the scene at the time, including folks from Rochester’s fire and police departments. The patient at the scene was very young for a cardiac event, and one of the paramedics describes how unusual and difficult this treatment was.

“As was mentioned in the ceremony, he was down for ten minutes. They say that for every minute you lose a seven percent chance of coming back, so being down for ten minutes, we just typically don’t see people come back with function so well after an event like this,” said Paramedic Alexander Fasino.

The full list of honorees included Paramedics Alexander Fasino, Xavier Courjo, Joshua Prouty and EMTs Ana Dolak, Ronald Cottorone.

The American Heart Association also reminds people that CPR from anyone, including bystanders, can improve someone’s chances of surviving by double or even triple.

