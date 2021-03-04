First responders on scene of garbage truck crash in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in Genesee County Thursday.

A firefighter at the scene told News 8 it was a fatal crash involving a garbage truck and a car.

The crash took place near the intersection of Randal Road and Byron Holly Road south of the Thruway.

New York State Police say Route 237 is closed between East Morganville Road and Richmond Road as crews investigate.

Troop A- State Route 237 is closed between East Morganville Rd

and Richmond Rd for a collision involving a garbage truck. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 4, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

One the Scene of of what I have been told is a fatal car accident by a firefighter on scene on Randal rd and Byron Holly rd in genesee County. From this far away it appears a garbage truck and car had collided. Waiting on confirmation from police @News_8 pic.twitter.com/fXkQB3y7vA — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 4, 2021

