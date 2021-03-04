First responders on scene of garbage truck crash in Genesee County

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in Genesee County Thursday.

A firefighter at the scene told News 8 it was a fatal crash involving a garbage truck and a car.

The crash took place near the intersection of Randal Road and Byron Holly Road south of the Thruway.

New York State Police say Route 237 is closed between East Morganville Road and Richmond Road as crews investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss