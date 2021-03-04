First responders on scene of garbage truck crash in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in Genesee County Thursday.
A firefighter at the scene told News 8 it was a fatal crash involving a garbage truck and a car.
The crash took place near the intersection of Randal Road and Byron Holly Road south of the Thruway.
New York State Police say Route 237 is closed between East Morganville Road and Richmond Road as crews investigate.
