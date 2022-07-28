ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was ejected from his pick-up truck after colliding with another vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Norton Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to RPD investigators, the male was traveling in his vehicle northbound on Bremen Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. After continuing past the stop sign, he collided with a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old female and was ejected from the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said it appeared he was issued a ticket and was possibly under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Both Bremen Street and Norton Street were re-opened for traffic.