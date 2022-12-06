ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — STOP-DWI and others in public safety held their annual motorcade Saturday afternoon.

Community leaders, dozens of law enforcement agencies from around Monroe County, EMS workers, prevention experts, and many victims of accidents caused by impaired driving gathered for the procession — all hoping to raise awareness on the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

Henry Rivera is the President of Rochester Against Impaired Drivers.

“I lost my son, Henry Alexander Rivera, at the age of 18 to a drunk driver,” Rivera said. “It’s not easy, but we do our due diligence to make sure our loved ones lives’ are not in vain, and that we keep our streets safe in Monroe County, and anywhere we go.”

Attendees also said it’s especially important to spread this message during the holiday season.