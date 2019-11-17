First Responders react to new bill designed to protect them

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) The Monroe County Legislature approved a new bill this week that would punish people for harassing first responders.

Those who support it say it provides more protection, while those opposed say it’s too vague. Punishments include jail time and/or an up to $5,000 fine.

“As first responders, as paramedics, we frequently get harassed,” says Reg Allen, Chief of CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare. Allen says it’s a good move.



“Anything that can enhance the safety of first responders I’m all about.”



Republican legislator Karla Boyce helped draft the legislation hoping to help further protect first responders. “This will give more ‘teeth’ to our district attorney to prosecute,” says Boyce.



Democratic legislator Vince Felder opposes the motion, saying there are enough laws on the books to protect police and others from assault and this bill defines harassment broadly.

“The law is ridiculously vague,” says Felder.

Captain Alan Laird with the Irondequoit Police Department, says there are laws on the books, but a clear distinction needs to be made.



“So I think it’s very important to designate the difference between harassment and what an assault is,” says Capt. Laird. “Police, fire, EMS, we’re there to help everyone in their worst times,” he adds.



Allen says harassment will be likely determined based off of a number of factors mostly, was it deliberate?

“Was it someone who really knew what they were doing and was trying to be intimidating and harass? EMS people, paramedics and EMT’s, have the highest rates of injuries on the job by someone we’re trying to help,” says Allen.







