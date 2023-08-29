ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first legal sale of weed in Rochester is happening Wednesday.

Although the shop may be a temporary one, it supplies customers while other dispensaries are still undergoing the opening process. Herbal IQ’s Grower’s Showcase is opening up tomorrow, allowing consumers to purchase recreational-use cannabis and giving cultivators a place to sell their crops. The operation owners say this will serve as a temporary fix while licensed dispensaries are waiting to open up.

Wednesday, Herbal IQ will be the first place you can buy legal cannabis in the City of Rochester. Sidney Barrett with the company says it’s meant to serve as a temporary solution until December 31st while dispensaries are waiting to open up.

“Just we’re hoping by then there will be other licensed retail facilities open by then. We’re just kind of a temporary fix while we’re waiting on all of the court and state issues to resolve themselves.”

They were approved by the state Cannabis Control Board to establish a temporary outlet as an already legal dispensary. Currently, those growing cannabis like Mike Dulen with A Walk in the Pines are having to wait for retailers to open up shop, which is causing products to expire. This showcase will help get good product on the market before it goes bad.

“This is the first time we get to put our product in the local community that we grew up in, that we cultivate in, and we finally get to put it into consumers hands.”

It also gives processors like NOWAVE the opportunity to showcase their products so consumers become familiar with brands. NOWAVE’s owner, Brian Lane says it’s a Grower’s Showcase, not a full dispensary.

“What we’re trying to do is create product awareness for customers in this area so they can then go to legal dispensaries when they open.”

And it’s been a group effort to bring Rochester a taste of legal cannabis.

“It’s really really cool to see. We have the growers here, we have the processors here, and now we have the retailers. We’re all coming together for this hard spot in this industry and we’re trying to work together to get this community the cannabis they’ve been waiting for.”

The shop opens up its doors Wednesday at 1749 East Avenue in Rochester and will remain there through December 31st. Organizers say the goal isn’t to take over the cannabis industry in Rochester, just serve as a temporary solution.