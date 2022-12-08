ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s first female County Legislature Majority Leader Nan Johnson has died, according to county officials.

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Johnson served as a role model and mentor to women looking to get involved with politics.

Johnson founded the University of Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony Center, which encourages young women to enter into nontraditional careers and take on leadership positions. This was done following her tenure in the Legislature.

“I am saddened to hear former Monroe County Legislator, Nan Johnson, recently passed away,” Bello said. “Nan dutifully served the residents of our community with fervent passion and compassion, and I extend my condolences to her family and all who knew and loved her.”