‘First day’ prep: Gananda school talks changes in cafeteria, gym and music classes

GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 got a first-hand look inside Ruben A. Cirillo High School in Gananda, as staff are preparing to welcome their students back on Sept. 9. They said students can expect a lot to be different – not just in the classroom, but in the band room, the gym and the cafeteria.

For starters, the high school is offering an in-person hybrid learning route, with the option to go remote. For those choosing the hybrid, they will be divided into two groups, one that attends Mon. and Tues. and one that attends Wed. and Thurs. Arrival and departure times will be staggered.

“We will have half the population of the building in at a time, the travel of the building has changed, we have one staircase going up, one coming down,” said Principal Matt Mahoney. You can take a look at opening plans and options for other grades and schools in the Gananda district here.

At the cafeteria, seats are spaced out, with one student per desk, all facing in one direction. “They still will be able to get made to order sandwiches, salads and hot entrées, it’s just going to look a little different this year,” said Lori Brown, Director of Facilities in Gananda Central School District. Brown said food will be pre-packaged for students in middle and high school.

Those choosing the remote route have the option to get a meal delivered, with the help of the district’s transportation department. For the elementary school, which has a five day a week in-person learning route, lunches will be delivered to the classroom.

Another change: anyone entering the building, will be monitored on a thermal camera system, that detects body temperature.

“If something comes up we will call up the person, do a safety check, go through our safety protocols,” said principal Mahoney. Those protocols start with a private call to the nurse’s office to get checked out, with proper PPE. From there, Mahoney said if there are symptoms that the nurse decides to act on, there are private “COVID rooms” where a student or staff member can wait to be picked up, or drive home.

Other protocols include electrostatic spraying of classrooms after use, mask wearing at all times, unless an “appropriate and safe mask break” is offered by guidance of staff.

As for phys. ed., class sizes are halved, mostly outdoors and with 12 feet of social distancing. Other programs requiring this distance include the band room, and the auditorium where choir is held. “For our percussionists and woodwinds, when they come in the kids already have spots marked off,” said Mahoney.

Students won’t be alone as they adapt to these changes – there’s been a lot of preparation for teachers and staff as well.

“We actually gave staff five days of remote professional development,” said Kelly VanLaeken, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for Gananda Central School District. “So they could work through whatever they needed at their own pace, and we want them to model that same thing for students.”

VanLaeken said there has also been a lot of thought going into mental health support for students and staff. Some counseling resources include a full-time guidance counselor, a school psychologist for parts of the week, and a social worker available.