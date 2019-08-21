First day of the 172nd Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 172nd Great New York State Fair officially kicked off on Wednesday.
This year, Governor Cuomo announced a five-year “GreenFair” plan designed to increase recycling, end the use of some plastics, and make the fairgrounds energy-independent by 2023.
The governor also announced the construction of a new, larger Gate 10 that will be completed for next year’s fair and phase 2 of a project that will make the fair more accessible for vehicles and pedestrians. In addition, guests will be able to check out a new environmental education exhibit this year.
The governor says revitalizing the State Fair is long overdue.
“The fair was stagnant and if you don’t grow, if you’re not developing then you’re falling behind,” said Governor Cuomo.
Amtrak is also partnering with the State Fair on a special offer that’s good throughout the fair’s run. If you take the train, you can get into the State Fair for free.
The Great New York State Fair runs through September 2. You can find information about events, performances, tickets and more on the fair’s website.