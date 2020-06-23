Fireworks still a nuisance in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “It’s very annoying,” said Nakita Goings of Rochester. “You can’t sleep, dogs are barking and police are being called.”

Complaints about fireworks are still pouring in. And they can be more than just a pain to hear — they can also result in injuries and fires.

According to Henrietta Assistant Fire Chief Mark Cholach, things might get even worse.

“With there being no professional displays this year, I unfortunately predict that there’s going to be a lot of injury,” Cholach said.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart is working with RFD for change.

“I’m asking for a plan from our police department,” Barnhart said. “I would like our fire department to be included, which it is. The RFD did respond to several fireworks calls over the weekend and it worked, neighbors say they like seeing and hearing from firefighters.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded with this statement:

“If they know the specific address, that helps immensely,” said Sgt. Matthew Buttone. “MCSO does investigate every complaint that is received and investigates to determine the best course of action with each complaint whether it is an arrest or to educate on the dangers of fireworks.”