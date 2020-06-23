1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fireworks still a nuisance in Rochester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “It’s very annoying,” said Nakita Goings of Rochester. “You can’t sleep, dogs are barking and police are being called.”

Complaints about fireworks are still pouring in. And they can be more than just a pain to hear — they can also result in injuries and fires.

According to Henrietta Assistant Fire Chief Mark Cholach, things might get even worse.

“With there being no professional displays this year, I unfortunately predict that there’s going to be a lot of injury,” Cholach said.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart is working with RFD for change.

“I’m asking for a plan from our police department,” Barnhart said. “I would like our fire department to be included, which it is. The RFD did respond to several fireworks calls over the weekend and it worked, neighbors say they like seeing and hearing from firefighters.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded with this statement:

“If they know the specific address, that helps immensely,” said Sgt. Matthew Buttone. “MCSO does investigate every complaint that is received and investigates to determine the best course of action with each complaint whether it is an arrest or to educate on the dangers of fireworks.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss