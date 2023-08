ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester school briefly went into lockout Tuesday after someone reported hearing gunfire in the area.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Genesee Park Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. for the report of shots fired. School No. 44 on Chili Avenue was put into lockout as a result, meaning no one was allowed to enter at the time.

Police arriving on scene determined the noise was from fireworks. The lockout was then lifted.