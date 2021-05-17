Fires set on Rochester Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- Rochester police and firefighters were on the scene after several small fires were set in the area of Jay and Child Streets. Burned piles of debris could be seen in the roadway, but it is unclear how those fires began.
Rochester police set a perimeter in the area, closing down several streets. Shortly after the initial reports, police left the scene and the fires appeared to be extinguished. Police opened Jay St. to traffic before midnight.
Rochester police have not commented on the incident.