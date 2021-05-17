Fires set on Rochester Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- Rochester police and firefighters were on the scene after several small fires were set in the area of Jay and Child Streets. Burned piles of debris could be seen in the roadway, but it is unclear how those fires began.

Here at Child and Jay St. Major RPD and RFD presence on several consecutive blocks of Jay St. Small fires seen around the area. Here see the burned piles of debris in the center of the road. Unclear what is happening inside this perimeter. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/39bCW5M7qQ — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 17, 2021

Rochester police set a perimeter in the area, closing down several streets. Shortly after the initial reports, police left the scene and the fires appeared to be extinguished. Police opened Jay St. to traffic before midnight.

Rochester police have not commented on the incident.