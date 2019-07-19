Firefighters Union president holds meeting on dynamic staffing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the ongoing concern over dynamic staffing of firefighters in Rochester, Eddie Santiago, the president of the Firefighters Union, met with neighborhood leaders in the Lyell Avenue area on Thursday.

Dynamic staffing was put in place by the city as a cost-saving move. Whenever a firefighter calls out sick, the city has the option to close a firehouse for that shift and send the remaining firefighters to other houses.

Residents are concerned over the response times when a firehouse is closed. The union opposes the new policy.