Firefighters union: ‘Mayor’s theatrics were meaningless’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A strong response Friday morning from the Rochester Firefighters Union after Mayor Lovely Warren crashed their meeting Thursday.
The mayor walked in and handed union reps her plan to end the controversial dynamic staffing program, which closes some firehouses on certain days.
The union immediately rejected the proposal and released a statement calling the mayor’s actions “bizarre and uninvited.”
They say she has a a “superficial understanding of the workings of government” and they called her actions a “misguided grandstanding.”
Past coverage:
- Dynamic staffing approved for Rochester Fire Department
- Rochester fire chief responds to dynamic staffing opposition
- Protesters take a stand against fire station cuts
Mayor Warren’s office have not immediately returned a request for comment.
Full statement from the Rochester Firefighters Union: