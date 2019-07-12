Firefighters union: ‘Mayor’s theatrics were meaningless’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A strong response Friday morning from the Rochester Firefighters Union after Mayor Lovely Warren crashed their meeting Thursday.

The mayor walked in and handed union reps her plan to end the controversial dynamic staffing program, which closes some firehouses on certain days.

The mayor has signed a proposal to end dynamic staffing but the Rochester firefighters union says the plan includes using union funds unlawfully. Find out the details of the new proposal on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/NPzNCwGvx3 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) July 11, 2019

The union immediately rejected the proposal and released a statement calling the mayor’s actions “bizarre and uninvited.”

They say she has a a “superficial understanding of the workings of government” and they called her actions a “misguided grandstanding.”

Mayor Warren’s office have not immediately returned a request for comment.

Full statement from the Rochester Firefighters Union: