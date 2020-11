Firefighters responded to Hayward Avenue on Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire. (News 8 Photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department responded to an apartment building on Friday morning.

Fire started at the second story of the building. You can see some smoke come out. #Roc pic.twitter.com/wotDASwxTh — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 6, 2020

Firefighters responded to the area of Hayward Avenue and 4th Street. The fire started in a bedroom on the second floor.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.