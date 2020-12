ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at the Monroe County Jail on Friday morning.

A fire chief on scene said the firefighters were called to a fire on the fifth floor of the jail. The cause of the fire is unknown, but possibly due to a furnace issue. All of the inmates and the guards are safe.

The RFD is investigating the incident.

