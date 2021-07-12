Vehicle destroyed, garage damaged, firefighter injured after fire on East Blvd. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle was destroyed, a garage was damaged, and a firefighter was hospitalized after a fire near the historic Culver House Monday afternoon in Rochester.

Rochester Fire Department officials said crews responded to 64 East Boulevard around 11:47 a.m. for the report of a garage on fire.

Authorities say crews found smoke coming from the garage of a single-gamily home that was set back off the street by a few hundred feet. After further investigating, crews found that the garage of a two-story home was on fire.

Officials say that garage was also attached to another home, and then a working fire was declared. Additional crews were called in to help with the water supply due to the structure being so far back off the street.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes, officials say.

One firefighter received burns to the hand while fighting the fire and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the residence suffered minimal damage due to a fire door from the garage to the home being closed, containing the fire to the garage area.

Crews cut a hole in the garage roof area to vent smoke and heat. Firefighters say one vehicle was destroyed in the garage fire, and the garage needed “extensive overhaul from the fire damage.”

Authorities say smoke alarms were present and operating. Two adults who reside at the home were no there at the time of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross as the home is uninhabitable, firefighters say.

Officials say this fire took place behind the historic Culver House, which received no damage.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit says the investigation into the case of this fire remains ongoing.

Working fire on East Boulevard appears to be behind the Culver house heavy smoke in the sky. Looks like there’s a possible out building behind the house #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dxSdJU11Jj — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 12, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.