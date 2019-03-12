Firefighters participate in ice water drill

The Rochester Fire Department held its annual ice water drill Monday night in Riverside Cemetery. Firefighters are taught how to save people who fall through ice- and they practice them on an ice-covered pond.

Rochester firefighters respond to water-related calls roughly once a day. In 2018, the Rochester Fire Department received 231 calls for swift and ice water-related incidents. This includes people falling through ice. Firefighter Joseph Horn said he’s always prepared for the worst.

“There’s a lot of people on the ice in the wintertime; warmer days they go out there ice fishing they could fall in very easily and not go home so it’s good to know and good to have the skills for sure,” Horn said.

It’s when the temperatures get warmer and ice starts to melt that people fall in. They think the ice is thicker than it is- and that’s where the firefighters’ jobs come in. That’s why training is so important.

RFD captain Bob Shaw said when people fall through ice they typically do not die from exposure but from drowning.

“If we can have them maintain contact with the ice; often times their clothes are wet and their clothes will actually stick to the ice sounds harsh but it’s actually a good thing because it keeps them from going under the water,” Shaw said.

“Safe” ice is four to eight inches thick- minimum.

“It’s a dangerous situation- it takes literally seconds if you fall in the water that your muscles really can’t function you can’t get out of the water, your clothes get heavy, it’s a very quick thing,” Shaw said.

Unless you are trained, Shaw said to stay off the ice.