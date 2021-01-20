16 displaced, 3 firefighters injured in three-alarm fire on Fulton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 16 people have been displaced and three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a three-alarm structure fire on Fulton Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the report of a housefire around 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a multifamily home engulfed in flames. They quickly gained entry into the burning house and saw that four families escaped safely.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire because it extended to four units, and a house behind the fire.

“The fire was very difficult to extinguish because of how compartmentalized the structure was,” RFD Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement. “The initial structure sustained extensive fire damage throughout and the exposure home sustained fire damage to the exterior with some extension to the interior.”

The fire was under control in two and a half hours but crews were on scene into the early morning hours on Thursday putting out hotspots.

Approximately 70 to 80 firefighters responded to the scene. The Red Cross is assisting those families with housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.