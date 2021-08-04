2 hospitalized after fire breaks out in home on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a home on Sherman Street in the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the area around 6:40 a.m. for the report of a fire in a 3-apartment home. Two of the apartments were occupied. According to officials on scene, one person was rescued and two people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters on scene said investigators are still working to determine if the home is livable. Five people have been displaced from two of the apartments. Red Cross is assisting those impacted with living arrangement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

