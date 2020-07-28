Firefighters investigating house fire on Middle Road in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on Middle Road. Crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the majority of the fire was in the back part of the farm house. Two people were inside the home, and were able to get out safely — along with their pet dog. Firefighters rescued the cat from inside the burning home.

“One of the difficulties here is this is an old farm house,” Henrietta Fire Chief Mark Strzyzynski said. “A lot of add on space so we are still chasing some fire around. We find spot fires throughout the house.”

Firefighters are now looking into the cause of the fire, but so far they have said they don’t believe it’s suspicious.

