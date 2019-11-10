Firefighters investigate how a man suffered severe burns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department is investigating how a man suffered severe burns Saturday night.

Fire crews say they were called to Wellington Avenue for the report of a male with burns. Once officials arrived on scene they found a man outside with significant burns.

The man was transported to Strong Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

It is still unclear how he got the burns. Fire crews say there was no damage to the house and everything took place outside. Police say it does not appear to be a criminal attack.

This is a developing story. News 8 will keep you updated as information becomes available.