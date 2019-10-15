Firefighters fight large fire at a manufacturing building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Dozens of Rochester firefighters battled a large fire at a manufacturing business in Rochester Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 3:00 a.m. on Murray Street. Fire crews arriving on the scene called in a second alarm within minutes and a third alarm soon after that.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, no one was reported inside the building.

However neighbors on Murray Street said there were two dogs inside the building and they have not been accounted for.

There was a partial collapse to the roof and RFD said they had to pull crews out of the building and establish a collapse zone. It was also determined the front of the building was not safe and will be demolished.

The building was a heating and cooling repair business.

