ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters battled a large house fire overnight on Burbank Street in the city.

Officials say the flames were coming from the second floor of the home and firefighters were delayed from heading into the house because bullets were exploding inside of it.

Authorities say once the fire was knocked down, a large amount of ammunition was discovered inside the vacant home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.