Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on South Plymouth Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a building that was on fire on Saturday shortly after 8 a.m.
The building is located on that 200 block of South Plymouth Avenue. Shortly upon arrival firefighters declared this to be a two-alarm fire.
News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
