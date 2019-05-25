Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on South Plymouth Avenue Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a building that was on fire on Saturday shortly after 8 a.m.

The building is located on that 200 block of South Plymouth Avenue. Shortly upon arrival firefighters declared this to be a two-alarm fire.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.