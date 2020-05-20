1  of  74
Firefighter who tried to save 13-year-old hit on bike: ‘This intersection is dangerous’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rush-Henrietta community is in mourning after 13-year-old Liam Ronan was killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon while riding his bike.

The accident happened near the intersection of Martin Rd. and West Henrietta Rd.

Firefighter Edward Larocca lives right across the street from where Ronan was hit. He said he ran out to help perform CPR.

“Things didn’t look good but when you see it’s kid like that, you do whatever you can to see if you can help them out,” said Larocca.

Larocca has lived in the neighborhood for six years and said there’s been several accidents at the intersection, but this is the first fatality he can remember. He said even one is too many.

“The corner is kind of blind a little bit, maybe they could put a flashing light out there. People try to sneak out into the intersection and don’t realize how fast these cars are going…I think they should slow the cars down, it’s like a racetrack out here.”

He said fixes like these may prevent future tragedies like what happened to Ronan.

Joel Fasy was in Ronan’s mom’s band class at Greece Arcadia. Fasy said he used to see Liam when his mom brought him in to class.

“Liam was the brightest kid I knew at his age. He always had this smile and laugh on him that I just won’t forget. I didn’t think about it at the time, but now looking back he brightened up some of those days for me,” said Fasy.

The Rush-Henrietta superintendent said the district will have virtual counseling available for students and staff who need it. He said anyone who is interested can reach out to any member of the mental staff at Rush-Henrietta.

Officials say there is currently no official cause of the crash and the driver was not injured.

