ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Rosedale Street near Hinsdale Street in Rochester during the early morning hours Saturday. A second alarm was declared due to the fact that two houses were on fire with further exposure issues, according to firefighters.

“The initial house on fire was an exterior attack. An interior attack was started on the first exposure house which had a large volume of fire in the attic,” firefighters said.

A firefighter suffered a minor burn injury. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

According to the RFD, the first exposure house went to exterior attack because the fire was too deep seated.

Then a third alarm was called for man power to provide reliefs for the initial crews. The RFD’s Fire Investigation Unit is still working to determine the cause of the fire.