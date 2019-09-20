Firefighter Joe Manuse honored posthumously during First Responders Day ceremony

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders of all stripes were honored in Gates at the First Responders Day ceremony on Thursday.

The annual ceremony recognizes the hard work of police, fire and EMS workers. This year’s event took on a special meeting after the untimely death of Gates Firefighter Joe Manuse.

He passed after complications from a bee sting earlier this month. On Thursday, a firefighter statue was added to the Gates Community Center lawn in Manuse’s honor.

“You know the next guy who takes over that role, guy or girl, they’ve got some big shoes to fill. Joe showed all of us how to engage the community and make that big footprint within the community and that’s what we remember is all the things he did. It wasn’t 40 hours a week he lived it,” said Gates Police Chief James Van Brederode.

All the statues added to the community center garden were handmade by Gates residents who wanted to show their support.