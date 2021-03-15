Firefighter injured battling house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter was hospitalized Monday after injuring his back fighting a house fire on Berlin Street.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the scene around 5:40 p.m. According to the department, first responders saw smoke and flames outside the boarded-up home.

RFD responding to fire on Berlin St close to corner of Bradford. Smoke pouring out of second floor. Crews entering front door and 2nd level windows to fight fire @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wSbCjVrbKZ — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 15, 2021

Crews say the board made it difficult to get inside the house, and caused an early delay in their efforts. That delay allowed the fire to grow more severe. Another engine company was called to the scene to help.

Firefighters say it ultimately took 40 minutes to bring the flames under control. During that time, a firefighter injured his back and was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.