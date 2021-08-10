Firefighter hospitalized, house a total loss after fire in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A firefighter required medical treatment and a home is a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Scottsville.

Scottsville firefighters arrived to the home on Nathaniel Drive around 2 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof and front of the house.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and no civilians were injured. They say one firefighter was transported to an area hospital due to the heat.

Officials say the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple agencies aided Scottsville Fire Department Tuesday, including East Avon, Henrietta, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.