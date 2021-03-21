Firefighter hospitalized after fire on Farbridge Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fire to break out at a vacant house on Farbridge Street early Sunday morning.

The RFD said the 2.5-story house was under construction.

“Due to the amount of fire and the inability to enter the structure rapidly, an extra company was requested to the scene,” the RFD said.

The fire was found on the first floor and made its way up into the attic through an open interior walls.

Firefighters spent 20 minutes bringing the fire under control. One firefighter suffered a lower leg injury and was transported to Rochester General Hospital. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The house next door sustained heat damage because of the fire.