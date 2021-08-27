Firefighter hospitalized after fire at 3-family home on Lenox Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. Friday. Officials say a hearing-impaired occupant happened to be awake when he smelled smoke and texted 911.

Everyone in the building made it out safely, authorities say. It took firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

A multihome on Lenox Street in #roc caught on fire this am. Waiting on more info from the RFD @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/CG1iykLS9w — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 27, 2021

One firefighter was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say there was considerable structural damage to the right side of the residence on multiple floors.

Firefighters say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.