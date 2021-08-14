Firefighter honored after 49 years of service

On Saturday, dozens gathered to honor Rochester firefighter Milton Walker.

Walker has served the area for nearly 50 years.

It was an emotional moment for Walker, who was surprised by the celebration.



“Very emotional. Very very emotional,” Walker says. “To get here and see so much, my family, my cousins from down in North Carolina. Son in Texas, daughter in North Carolina. People from all over, our church members from Ebenezer Baptist. Totally surprised, completely overwhelmed.”

The celebration was held at the Stardust ballroom at the Edgerton R-center.



