Fired Brockport Chief Diversity Officer: ‘I remain with you always in solidarity’

Dr. Cephas Archie, The College at Brockport’s former Chief Diversity Officer, speaks to News 8 at the school’s annual Diversity Conference on October 17, 2019. (News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Chief Diversity Officer at The College at Brockport, Dr. Cephas Archie, is speaking out after being fired on Friday.

In a statement sent to News 8, Dr. Archie thanks everyone who has reached out and supported him over the past few days.

This is a statement from Dr. Cephas Archie in reaction to The College at Brockport firing him on Friday: pic.twitter.com/FE3WFZVTiQ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 27, 2020

He goes on to say, “As Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) at The College at Brockport, it was my privilege to champion collective attention to the needs and hopes of all; intentionally honoring our differences yet celebrating our commonalities. Inclusion agendas and personnel will never be successful if it is the responsibility of one, and not the expectation of all.”

Just to be clear, News 8 does not know why he was let go. Dr. Archie told News 8 it was related to his performance.

Around 100 Brockport students marched in support of Dr. Archie on Friday night.

#Brockport students show support last night for Dr. Cephas Archie, Chief Diversity Officer at the college… he was fired on Friday and escorted out of his work center. pic.twitter.com/RMc2Dt6x5E — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 25, 2020

Over the weekend, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren blasted The College at Brockport over the firing of Dr. Archie.

Dr. Archie ends his statement by saying, “I am extremely proud of the meaningful impact our work has had on the lives of so many. The work must go on, for the true measure of a leader is the ability to inspire others to carry it forward. I remain with you always in solidarity.”

In a statement John Follaco, the Director of Communications for Brockport, said:

“While we are unable to comment on confidential personnel matters, we would like to ensure the Brockport community that our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is incredibly strong. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a better Brockport.”

A town hall is planned for Monday at 7 p.m. at the Seymour College Union in Brockport.

Dr. Archie’s statement: