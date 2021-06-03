Fire under investigation after RFD reports to same house twice in 24 hours

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating after a house caught fire twice in the past 24 hours. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating after a responding to the same house for a fire twice in the past 24 hours.

The RFD responded to a fire in a home on Glasser Street on Wednesday, and then again for the report of smoke at 08:37 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire crews made entry to the house and found fire on the first floor. The house was searched and firefighters rescued a cat from the first floor and a dog from the basement. Animal control was called to care for the animals.

Second time in less than 24 hours RFD has responded to this home on fire on Glasser St in #roc Homeowners were not home at the time they did rescue a cat and dog from the fire. The fire is under investigation @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JBoSrVGKiz — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 3, 2021

RFD officials said the fire took about 20 minutes to be put under control. Damage to the home was extensive between the two fires.

One firefighter suffered a laceration to his finger that will probably require stitches.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.