Fire that destroyed Jefferson Ave. home on Christmas was intentionally set, officials say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials say a three-alarm fire that destroyed a home on Jefferson Avenue Christmas morning was intentionally set.
Firefighters responded to the Jefferson Avenue home around 5 a.m. on December 25. The home was vacant at the time, but the flames began to spread to other nearby houses.
Neighbors were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, but the home did collapse.
Firefighters ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.