Fire that destroyed Jefferson Ave. home on Christmas was intentionally set, officials say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials say a three-alarm fire that destroyed a home on Jefferson Avenue Christmas morning was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the Jefferson Avenue home around 5 a.m. on December 25. The home was vacant at the time, but the flames began to spread to other nearby houses.

BREAKING NEWS: A fire has destroyed a house off Jefferson Ave in Rochester. Working on getting details. There’s crime tape up blocking the area. pic.twitter.com/Mn0y1BJNc8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 25, 2019

Neighbors were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, but the home did collapse.

Firefighters ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.