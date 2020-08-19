Fire survivor to good samaritan: ‘I appreciate you with my whole heart’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being dropped from a window to escape a fire, a seven-year-old girl is recovering.

Wednesday morning, Gregory Wilson Junior woke up to flames.

“My mom woke me up, so I made sure they got out of the house,” Wilson said. “I rushed them out of the house and I slammed the door while the flames were coming upstairs.”

Wilson’s mother and his 7-year-old sister were stuck on a roof, when passerby John Allen noticed the flames coming from their home.

“There were people screaming and I told him go out the window and I said drop the kid,” said Allen. “I grabbed her, ran her over to the tree and then they jumped out of the window.”

The Rochester Fire Department says the multi-family home caught fire Wednesday morning and it took firefighters 40 minutes to fight the blaze, even though they arrived to the scene within minutes.

Now Wilson is thanking Allen for his help, and calling him a hero.

“This young gentleman here is the hero who caught my sister off the roof and I appreciate it, I appreciate you with my whole heart,” Wilson said as he hugged Allen.