Fire risk increases during the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a busy holiday season for local firefighters with several fires in the Rochester area just this last week.

“It’s a little tougher on us because of the holiday season. Because we have to witness the homeowners going though that devastation during the holidays,” Lieutenant Jared Guhl of the Henrietta Fire Department said.

On Monday, a fire broke out at a duplex on Clifford Avenue. Then Tuesday, a woman in Greece got out after officials said her smoke detector woke her up.

Later in the day, an 85-year-old woman in was killed in a high rise apartment fire. Wednesday, a Perinton family and their dog got out in time, after officials say the garage caught fire.

And on Thursday, a garage caught fire in Wayne County and left a couple and their dog without a home.

“December is one of the leading months, it tends to be busier during December. Things tend to be more chaotic in the house,” Guhl said.

Firefighters said December leads the way in home cooking fires. It’s a good reminder to check your smoke detectors, especially when having company over.

The experts at Underwriters Laboratories, who certify all electrical products to be safe for use, advice that the simple act of closing your bedroom door before turning in for the night can make a difference.

With the door close, it slows smoke, heat and fire from spreading.

The American Red Cross advises that all candles are kept at least a foot from anything that can burn. They say nearly 60% of house fires start from a flammable item being too close to a candle.