ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire Sundayb night on Dewey Ave. Six people of in the 21 apartments in the complex were displaced, but no one was injured.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Dewey Avenue just before 9pm. When they arrived they found the fire burning in the basement.

The fire eventually spread to the first floor, and heavy smoke made its way to the second floor.